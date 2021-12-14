WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: More Santa photo ops, including Menashe Family Lights encore

(WSB photo, last Saturday)

For the first time ever, Santa will make a second appearance at the Menashe Family Lights this season – that news arrived from the North Pole today. You’ll find him there (5605 Beach Drive SW) for photo opportunities 6-9 pm this Saturday (December 18th) – bring a nonperishable-food donation for the West Seattle Food Bank if you can! We’re adding that to the list of Santa appearances in our West Seattle Holiday Guide, which includes four other stops this week – such as HomeStreet Bank (4022 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) this Friday, 3-6 pm, Plus West Seattle Thriftway (California & Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor) has holiday cheer next week including music and Santa (various times Monday through Thursday next week – they’ll be in our guide shortly).