West Seattle, Washington

13 Monday

41℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen sports cards

December 13, 2021 11:35 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

From Eric at Pegasus Book Exchange in The Junction:

I noticed (Saturday) that sports cards I have been keeping at Pegasus Books have been stolen. There are about 400 very valuable Seattle-centered cards; many Griffey, Kemp, Payton, among others like Jordan and Pippen, some hockey cards as well. I have contacted local sports-card stores and pawn shops but if you hear anything, please let me know. I was going to auction them away for charity but they must’ve been stolen sometime Thursday morning from the back room of Pegasus.

Eric has also put the word out to a wide network of sports-memorabilia dealers, but appreciates more eyes/ears – contact info is on the store website.

Share This

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen sports cards"

  • Mellow Kitty December 13, 2021 (12:11 pm)
    Reply

    Keep an eye on craigslist and eBay too – sadly, they may already be up for sale. Thieves suck. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.