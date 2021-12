Matthew sent this report tonight about a relative’s pickup truck, stolen from a parking lot:

Yesterday, Monday 12/20/2021, late morning or early afternoon, a red 2003 Ford F-250 pickup truck was stolen from the Home Depot parking lot on North Delridge. Here are some more details:

License plate: B96483N

Other details: Has a matching red Leer canopy & Leather interior

It has been reported to Seattle Police.