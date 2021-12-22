WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Prime time for car prowling

With holiday-shopping season almost wrapped up, it’s prime time for car prowling – as two reader reports remind us:

*Misti reports that around 9:30 am in the QFC/Petco garage in The Junction, she startled, and possibly thwarted three men who appeared to be casing the car next to hers, “looking inside while holding a huge tool (that) looked like it could easily shatter a car window.” She had lingered in her car making a phone call and adds, “Guy right next to my window jumped about 5 feet when he saw me, he said hello then they all walked off quickly.”

*Haile reports, “Man seen for several hours today (ongoing) looking in cars and following delivery trucks on Alki in the 59th/60th and 60th/61st alleys on both sides of Admiral.”