WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Prime time for car prowling

December 22, 2021 10:41 pm
With holiday-shopping season almost wrapped up, it’s prime time for car prowling – as two reader reports remind us:

*Misti reports that around 9:30 am in the QFC/Petco garage in The Junction, she startled, and possibly thwarted three men who appeared to be casing the car next to hers, “looking inside while holding a huge tool (that) looked like it could easily shatter a car window.” She had lingered in her car making a phone call and adds, “Guy right next to my window jumped about 5 feet when he saw me, he said hello then they all walked off quickly.”

*Haile reports, “Man seen for several hours today (ongoing) looking in cars and following delivery trucks on Alki in the 59th/60th and 60th/61st alleys on both sides of Admiral.”

  • Alki December 22, 2021 (10:59 pm)
    I found a ransacked package on Stevens in Alki  today, addressed to someone down the street. I dropped it at the door of a small complex where it was addressed, but there was no unit number. Hope they got it, at the very least. 

