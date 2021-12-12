WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Man attacked in North Delridge

Tracie emailed this report about what happened last night to her husband Steve – who is recovering from what she described as a “random violent attack at 26th/Yancy” [map]:

I am sick over what happened near Youngstown. (The victim was) my husband, who some know and some may not … most who are out walking their pets, or out having a smoke/vape, have seen him around with his fedora. He was attacked (Saturday) night around 7:40 pm by a person with a hatchet of some sort. The person hit him on the head. 14 staples. I used to feel safe and now I am going to worry every time he walks out the door. If you saw anything, please let us know. It is an open case with SPD.

We asked Tracie if her husband had mentioned any descriptive information about the attacker: “It happened so fast, my husband did no get much of a description. Tall, 6 ft, and black was all he was able to get.” If you have a tip for police, the case number is 21-327273.