WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business, home burglarized

We’ve obtained the police reports on two West Seattle burglaries from last night:

MYSTERY MADE BREAK-IN: The Junction retail shop at 4312 SW Oregon was burglarized overnight – second time Mystery Made has been hit in less than two years (the previous break-in in April 2020 was in their old Admiral location). Police went there at about 12:30 am after word of an audible alarm and found a shop owner already there. The report says “signs of forced entry” included a removed pane of door glass. They showed police their video of two burglars, described in the report as “UM [unknown male], 5’9, in dark clothing with a hood and mask” and “UF [unknown female], 5’7, wearing dark clothing with a hood and mask,” spending only a few minutes inside but filling a box with thousands of dollars in merchandise and leaving,

HOME BREAK-IN: Less than half an hour after that police response, a 911 call came in about an “in-progress burglary” in the 5700 block of SW Charlestown. The resident said someone had forced their way in through the back door, and then left quickly, likely in a vehicle. The family dog started barking at the intruder and woke everyone up. The resident reported hearing two voices. Police looking for evidence found “wet footprints” and a phone left behind. Nothing appeared taken but a tape measure was removed from a drawer near the door, so police took that to test for fingerprints. A K-9 search didn’t get far, as the officer also surmised the burglars had left in a car. No one saw it, though, so there’s no description of it or the burglars.