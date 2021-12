One reader report in West Seattle Crime Watch today, from Diane in Fauntleroy:

A man came to our door at 1:43 am (Wednesday) and tried to open our door.

When it didn’t open, he left. We were not home at the time but it was captured on cameras. He was wearing very reflective clothing. I am still in the process of filing a police report. This was in the 9200 block of Fauntleroy Way SW.