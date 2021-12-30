WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Building-burglary attempt; shoplifter sprays store security guard

Two incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch – first, a reader report:

BUILDING-BURGLARY ATTEMPT: The report and image were sent by Timothy:

Writing to report an attempted burglary resulting in property damage early this morning (3:50 am, 12/30). This happened on the 3700 block of Beach Dr SW. There was a driver and at least one other person involved. The passenger, and attempted burglar, was wearing baggy, intentionally-torn, jeans with embroidered back pockets and a bright yellow, construction-style jacket. They were not wearing a mask, so clear pictures of this face are attached. Upon entering our vestibule, they begin yanking at our locked entry doors, resulting in the security glass shattering. This sent the burglar running. They were driving a white, 1998-2005 Mercedes ML class, with black aftermarket wheels. The vehicle has front-end damage including a strap holding the driver fender in place. There is a license plate attached, but it did not come through legibly on camera. The damage to the glass, door, and locking mechanism is likely to cost $1000-2000 for repair or replacement.

STORE SECURITY GUARD SPRAYED BY SHOPLIFTER: We obtained this report from SPD today after a question from someone who saw the police response outside Jefferson Square Safeway last night, and someone getting their eyes flushed with milk. That was a store-security person, according to the report, who had been pepper-sprayed by someone that store management described as a “known shoplifter.” He sprayed the security person who approached him “with the intention of telling (him) to put back unpaid merchandise he had taken.” The victim was in pain and getting treated by SFD while the officer was investigating, so the report has no information on what was taken, but says the shoplifter was described as a “Black man, 30-35 years old, 5’7″, very thin, wearing a green jacket, green pants, a black backpack, and a plastic Safeway bag over his head.”