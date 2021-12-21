WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Somewhere under the rainbow

Thanks to prolific photographer Jerry Simmons for tonight’s photo – a rainbow of lights in the 5400 block of 42nd SW. (Here’s a vicinity map.) This is the 24th display showcased here on WSB this season, thanks entirely to reader tips – you can scroll through them all here, and see the list in our West Seattle Holiday Guide. We’re hoping to keep showing lights nightly through New Year’s Eve – tips, with or without photo(s), are appreciated – email westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!