WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Happy (SW) Holly-days

As we continue featuring a West Seattle light display every night, tonight’s photos are from Lina in High Point, who tells us, “Our block is back in action this year! SW Holly between Sylvan and 31st Ave SW. Happy holidays!” (Here’s a map.)

Big thanks to everyone who’s sent tips and photos so far! Every place we’ve shown is archived here and listed in our West Seattle Holiday Guide. If you have a suggestion, with or without photo(s), please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!