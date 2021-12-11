WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Gai Family display returns, too

Tonight’s photo is from Sung, one of the people who emailed to tell us that another well-known West Seattle family display has returned this year: “The Madonna is back for 2021! Ron Gai just finished the display at the old Gai family home after nearly a month of very hard work.” Two years ago, also after reader tips, we reported that this display returned after a 20+-year hiatus, 14 years after the death of family patriarch Phil Gai (Ron’s father), co-founder of the baking company and creator of the Christmas display – centered on the Madonna – that drew visitors from near and far every holiday season for more than two decades. You can see it in the 3200 block of 36th SW [vicinity map].

