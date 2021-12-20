West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: A walk and a block

December 20, 2021 7:03 pm
Two more West Seattle displays to see …

That’s from a texter who says. “Magical ‘tunnel’ of Xmas lights to walk through at Hanford & Belvidere SW! What a way to lift one’s spirits!” (Here’s a map.)

And from Nicole in the 9200 block of 30th SW:

Nicole says her block has “lots of lights” this year, and sent the pics. (Here’s a map.)

We welcome tips without pics too – email westseattleblog@gmail.com – and to see what we’ve already spotlighted, see the list in our West Seattle Holiday Guide and/or our archive – thanks to everyone who’s contributed!

