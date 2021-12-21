Washington State Ferries plans January community meetings

(Fauntleroy ferry dock photographed from Lincoln Park by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

It’s been an eventful year for Washington State Ferries and its riders, from crew shortages to vessel challenges to the start of planning for the Fauntleroy terminal/dock replacement. WSF plans to start the new year with online community meetings, and the dates/times have just been announced:

Commuters, occasional riders and community members are invited to attend Washington State Ferries’ upcoming virtual community meetings designed to provide updates and answer questions about the ferry system.

On Wednesday, Jan. 5 and Tuesday, Jan. 11, members of WSF staff will discuss the ferry system’s service and ongoing efforts to mitigate challenges as well as progress on key projects. WSF Assistant Secretary Patty Rubstello will lead the meetings in coordination with the Ferry Advisory Committees, appointed representatives of ferry-served communities who advise WSF.

Both meetings will cover the same material and are designed to give people the option to join the meeting that best fits their schedule. Meeting participants will be able to ask questions and provide comments. People can join the meeting from a laptop, desktop computer or mobile device, but advanced registration is required to participate.

Registration for the January virtual community meetings:

Registration for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Registration for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Participants must provide a name and valid email address and have access to a computer or mobile device with an internet connection.

Once registered, participants will receive an email with detailed instructions on how to log in to the webinar.

The day after each meeting, a video recording will be available online on our community participation webpage.