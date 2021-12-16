Transportation Coalition, Log House Museum, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(New snow on the Olympics, photographed by Jim Borrow)

Here are reminders about events happening in West Seattle in the hours ahead – from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CURATOR’S TALK: 6 pm online, Log House Museum curator Maggie Kase talks about the “Spirit Returns 2.0” exhibit, including “some behind-the-scenes information about the creation of the exhibit at the historical society, including a sneak-peek at the contents of David Maynard’s letters that aren’t included in the exhibit!” More info here, including how to watch.

SHOP LATE THURSDAY: Part of West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays – some shops are open late!

LIVE MUSIC: Blues Night at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 6-9 pm.

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: As previewed here (where you’ll find attendance info), tonight’s 6:30 pm online meeting features reps from SDOT, WSDOT, and the port.

STARRY CROWNS CONCERT: 7 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe (35th/Myrtle) or livestreamed, a free holiday concert by the group that sang at the OLG tree lighting.

‘WE’VE BATTLED MONSTERS BEFORE’: Fourth week begins for the ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) musical, 7:30 pm. Tickets are available online. (4711 California SW)