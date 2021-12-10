Theater, music, more for your West Seattle Friday!

(Lincoln Park photo sent by James)

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

SCAVENGER HUNT: Alice Kuder presents the “Winter Wander” scavenger hunt, continuing through this weekend – still time to start playing! Details here.

DJ NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way).

‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE’: Opening night for Twelfth Night Productions‘ holiday-season production:

Twelfth Night Productions is excited to announce the return of It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Show with an original short by John Ruoff, The Case of the Missing Snowman. Both are playing together at Kenyon Hall. Based on the classic 1946 Frank Capra film, playwright Joe Landry’s take on “It’s a Wonderful Life,” comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast as the ensemble of characters bring the town of Bedford Falls to the stage. You will feel the magic as we return to the fateful Christmas Eve when George Bailey contemplates ending his life before he realizes the difference he makes in the lives of others. “No man is a failure who has friends.” The live radio show will be performed at historic Kenyon Hall, one of West Seattle’s favorite venues, December 10, 11, 17 and 18 at 7:30 PM and December 12 and 19 at 3 PM. Tickets are available online at twelfthnightproductions.org or at Kenyon Hall, 7904 35th Ave. SW, starting an hour before the show on performance days. Prices are $20 for adults and $18 for students & seniors.

(7904 35th SW)

‘WE’VE BATTLED MONSTERS BEFORE’: Third weekend for the ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) musical, 7:30 pm. Tickets are available online. (4711 California SW)

LIVE MUSIC #1: The Adarna at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), doors at 7, music at 8.

LIVE MUSIC #2: ’80s night at Poggie Tavern (4717 California SW) in The Junction, 8 pm.

Are we missing anything? 206-293-6302 text/voice if it’s urgent, westseattleblog@gmail.com for something in the days/weeks ahead – thank you!