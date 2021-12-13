STAY HEALTHY STREETS: Puget Ridge/Highland Park updates; last call for Alki Point survey

Updates on two stretches of “Stay Healthy Streets” in West Seattle:

PUGET RIDGE/HIGHLAND PARK: SDOT announced today that they’re removing some sections and continuing to evaluate the SW Trenton section that’s drawn the loudest community clamor for change:

… We are using the (recent) community outreach to develop the permanent route of the Stay Healthy Street. We expect to share the permanent route map in early 2022. The earliest the permanent features (like the updated street closed signs) would be built is summer 2022.

(Before then) We will be removing the below sections of the Stay Healthy Street near Sanislo Elementary. The sections are also shown in the map (above).

21st Ave SW from Croft Pl SW to SW Myrtle St

SW Myrtle St from 21st Ave SW to 18th Ave SW

18th Ave SW from SW Myrtle St to SW Webster St

SW Webster St from 18th Ave SW to 16th Ave SW

These sections were proposed for removal in our recent outreach. … We also heard from people living near these sections and from parents driving or walking students to school that they were not supportive of keeping the sections near Sanislo Elementary. Community members said the streets are already narrow in this area, making it more difficult to safely navigate around the signs and people using the Stay Healthy Street. Student pick-up and drop-off near the elementary school had also become more difficult because of the additional street closed signs on already narrow streets.

Collecting traffic and speed data on SW Trenton St: In our recent outreach, we proposed keeping the Stay Healthy Street section on SW Trenton St from 11th Ave SW to 17th Ave SW. This is because our initial data collection showed fewer people driving on the SW Trenton St section and slower speeds of people who are driving on the street. Additionally, we heard community support for a connection and extra space for walking and biking to destinations in the Highland Park neighborhood.

We heard in our recent outreach that people like to drive on SW Trenton St instead of driving on adjacent arterial streets, like SW Henderson St which is designed to handle more vehicle traffic. Specifically, people driving like to use SW Trenton St from 16th Ave SW to 17th Ave SW to drive to Delridge Way SW and other locations west, like the West Seattle Junction area. We also heard that we needed to better understand the traffic volumes and speeds of people driving on this section of SW Trenton St, in particular between 16th Ave SW and 17th Ave SW.

Before making a decision on keeping or removing the SW Trenton St section, we are collecting and evaluating data along the street, as well as considering the additional community input we’ve received this fall.