SPORTS: West Seattle Little League opens registration, adds new programs for softball, adaptive baseball

Spring is in sight! As West Seattle Little League opens registration for next year, it’s also announcing the launch of two new programs – Softball and Challenger. Here’s the announcement:

West Seattle Little League Spring 2022 registration is now open for all youth ages 4-14. We’re excited to announce that we have added 2 new programs:

West Seattle Girls Softball has merged with West Seattle Little League to form a single and cohesive league for our community. By combining resources as well as leveraging the Little League® International brand, we will be able to enhance our support for baseball and softball. Softball players will be offered a variety of opportunities to participate and benefit from the Little League experience.

This season we are adding the Challengers Program, Little League’s adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges. The Little League Challenger Program is open to West Seattle residents between the ages of 4-18, or up to age 22 if still enrolled in school. There is no fee to participate in the West Seattle Little League Challenger Program.

Each year, we want to make sure all kids have the opportunity to write the next chapter in the Little League story, regardless of their situation. Thanks to the generous support of T-Mobile, financially challenged families in our community can apply for the T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant, which helps cover registration fees associated with WSLL for the upcoming season!

The WSLL baseball and softball spring season will run from March – June and features fun activities like the jamboree, sandlot days, and end-of-the-year picnic. Interested to know more details? Check out westseattlelittleleague.com to find information about boundaries and divisions of play.

We look forward to seeing you on the field!