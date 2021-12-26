SNOWBIRDS: Your photos of frosty feathered neighbors

Thanks again for all the snow photos – including enough bird pics for a “snowbird” gallery before the night’s out!

Above, Michelle Green Arnson found a Golden-crowned Sparrow who didn’t seem terribly happy with the snow. Below, some birds were just hungry:

Robin Sinner photographed those Bushtits swarming suet. Fluid feeders were popular with hummingbirds today when the feeders’ keepers found ways to keep them from freezing:

That photo is from Rose De Dan, who says that’s her resident male Anna’s Hummingbird, and notes that these birds have to feed frequently to stay alive. Jerry Simmons photographed an Anna’s in daylight:

Two from Greg Harrington – a Chestnut-backed Chickadee:

–

And a Dark-eyed Junco:

And as we’ve seen in photos and video from Alki, the wintry weather reached down to the shore too – that’s where James Tilley found this Sanderling:

Thanks, bird photographers! P.S. As usual, we’ve linked all the species names to their pages on the Seattle Audubon BirdWeb site, where you can find out more about them, and you can even hear them.