SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: State ferry’s role in ‘boat ballet’

Thanks to Marc Milrod for the photo, noticing that the state ferry M/V Cathlamet, usually on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route, was instead being escorted into Elliott Bay this morning. The Triangle Route still has two boats, but the second one right now is M/V Chimacum. Washington State Ferries spokesperson Ian Sterling tells WSB, “Cathlamet is headed into Vigor for maintenance. Sealth has been at Vigor for its maintenance and will go back on the route tomorrow, I believe. In the meantime, the Chimacum is pinch hitting on the route to cover the gap. A bit of boat ballet, but all planned to ensure service is maintained on the route.” That actually temporarily adds a bit more vehicle capacity, as Chimacum carries up to 144 vehicles, while Cathlamet maxes out at 124. The 40-year-old Cathlamet had trouble earlier in the year, with a smoky clutch problem that led to an emergency response in July.