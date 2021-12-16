Seattle Public Schools, SPD say they’re ‘tracking’ nationwide threat concerns

We’re getting questions tonight about what’s described as a nationwide situation with social-media-driven concerns about school threats. So far the parents from whom we’ve heard say Seattle Public Schools hasn’t sent any direct communication to families. The district did publish this on Twitter earlier this evening:

We are aware of a national social media trend on TikTok challenging threats of school violence on Dec. 17. While there is no evidence of a specific threat at any of our schools, SPS Safety and Security is closely tracking these incidents in partnership with Seattle Police Dept. — Seattle Public Schools (@SeaPubSchools) December 17, 2021

National coverage we’ve found (such as this story) underscores that the rumors have not been found to be credible. But some districts have decided to take precautionary action anyway, such as Tacoma, which plans to start the day in lockdown. Even before this – several days ago – SPS superintendent Dr. Brent Jones sent this video message about a recent increase in threats (thanks to the reader who shared the link).