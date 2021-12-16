West Seattle, Washington

Seattle Public Schools, SPD say they’re ‘tracking’ nationwide threat concerns

December 16, 2021 9:00 pm
December 16, 2021 9:00 pm
 Safety | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

We’re getting questions tonight about what’s described as a nationwide situation with social-media-driven concerns about school threats. So far the parents from whom we’ve heard say Seattle Public Schools hasn’t sent any direct communication to families. The district did publish this on Twitter earlier this evening:

National coverage we’ve found (such as this story) underscores that the rumors have not been found to be credible. But some districts have decided to take precautionary action anyway, such as Tacoma, which plans to start the day in lockdown. Even before this – several days ago – SPS superintendent Dr. Brent Jones sent this video message about a recent increase in threats (thanks to the reader who shared the link).

3 Replies to "Seattle Public Schools, SPD say they're 'tracking' nationwide threat concerns"

  • Rhonda December 16, 2021 (9:05 pm)
    Too many reactionary school districts have foolishly removed armed school resource officers and police from their campuses in the past year and a half.

  • eric December 16, 2021 (9:08 pm)
    The current adminsitration should grow a pair, and turn off TIK Tok.

    • Sumguy December 16, 2021 (9:48 pm)
      And turn off Facebook and Twitter and this comment thread? 

