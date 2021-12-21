REMINDER: The Christmas People are hoping for thousands of homemade cookies, starting tomorrow

Baking holiday cookies? Add an extra dozen or two and take them to The Christmas People! For three days starting tomorrow, they’ll be accepting cookie dropoffs in West Seattle to include in the meals they’ll be delivering to people in need. Every year, community members have stepped up to fill the order. (Homemade only, please.) You can drop cookies off any time between 9 am and 3 pm Wednesday through Friday (December 22-24) at West Seattle Coworking (6040 California SW)