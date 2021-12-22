PANDEMIC NOTES: School district update; test-site FYI

Two pandemic notes tonight:

SCHOOL DISTRICT UPDATE: In the middle of the first week of the two-week winter break, an update from Seattle Public Schools, sent to families and published on the district website:

Our plan is to reopen schools as scheduled on Monday, January 3.

That said, we are also preparing for the possibility that some classrooms, and perhaps some schools, will have to go remote at some point in January.

Uncertainty at any time is challenging, but no more so than now, after the stress and anxiety of the last several weeks. We are sharing this information with you now so you can be as ready as possible should your child need to switch to remote learning.