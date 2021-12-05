OUTAGE: CenturyLink internet down in multiple West Seattle spots

3:20 PM: CenturyLink service is down for us here in Upper Fauntleroy, and we’ve heard from other areas too, as far north as North Admiral. Private utility outages are harder to quantify – officially – than public utilities, so no official word of its boundaries so far. Let us know if you’re out too.

3:33 PM: See the comments – fairly widespread, outside West Seattle too. We’ve also heard in other channels from Sunrise Heights and Fairmount Park.

3:48 PM: A texter from Gatewood reached CenturyLink customer service online and got both confirmation of the outage and that they’re working on it, with an estimated restoration time of 7:17 pm (caveat, we don’t know if their restoration times are fact-based).