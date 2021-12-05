West Seattle, Washington

06 Monday

OUTAGE: CenturyLink internet down in multiple West Seattle spots

December 5, 2021 3:20 pm
3:20 PM: CenturyLink service is down for us here in Upper Fauntleroy, and we’ve heard from other areas too, as far north as North Admiral. Private utility outages are harder to quantify – officially – than public utilities, so no official word of its boundaries so far. Let us know if you’re out too.

3:33 PM: See the comments – fairly widespread, outside West Seattle too. We’ve also heard in other channels from Sunrise Heights and Fairmount Park.

3:48 PM: A texter from Gatewood reached CenturyLink customer service online and got both confirmation of the outage and that they’re working on it, with an estimated restoration time of 7:17 pm (caveat, we don’t know if their restoration times are fact-based).

38 Replies to "OUTAGE: CenturyLink internet down in multiple West Seattle spots"

  • David December 5, 2021 (3:23 pm)
    Centurylink Fiber internet is down at 44th / Charlestown 

  • Ed allard December 5, 2021 (3:23 pm)
    Out near 50th and Alaska

  • lamont December 5, 2021 (3:25 pm)
    out at 61st and spokane.

    my router has an IP and is connected to centurylink and i can ping their router, so it looks internal to centurylink on their side.

  • Suzanne December 5, 2021 (3:25 pm)
    It’s out in Arbor Heights.

  • Laura December 5, 2021 (3:25 pm)
    Our CenturyLink is out at SW Stevens and 50th.

  • Jay Vora December 5, 2021 (3:26 pm)
    Centurylink down for us in Seaview as well. Frustrating, can’t get a hold of customer service on Sunday

  • Patrick Hunter December 5, 2021 (3:26 pm)
    We’re affected on 38th and Dakota.  Their customer service website is also giving an odd error.

  • Anonymous December 5, 2021 (3:27 pm)
    We’re out near 37th and genesee. 

  • Lowman December 5, 2021 (3:27 pm)
    I live near Lowman Beach and my Century Link is working just fine!

  • P. Carrol December 5, 2021 (3:27 pm)
    Sporadically out in pigeon point. Was down at the corner store on delridge and andover and they were out of power because of some utility line work. Was wondering if it was related.As i type this it has seemed to have come back.

    • StupidInSeattle December 5, 2021 (4:25 pm)
      Internet was intermittent or out for me on Pigeon Point but has been back since 3:30.  You can report Internet outages at the Centurylink website and they will remotely check your connection on their end.  My Fiber Optic came back after I did that with them.

  • Paddy December 5, 2021 (3:27 pm)
    We are in Gatewood… out here too..

  • T December 5, 2021 (3:28 pm)
    We’re out around Oregon and 47th.

  • Michael December 5, 2021 (3:28 pm)
    CenturyLink fiber is out (but my neighbour, with the old copper lines, seems to still have their 2.2 mbps!).  Up near ID/Capitol Hill here in Seattle.

  • Diablo December 5, 2021 (3:30 pm)
    Our CenturyLink internet is out too. 

  • Scott M December 5, 2021 (3:31 pm)
    Out in Renton too! 

  • JG December 5, 2021 (3:32 pm)
    My Centurylink fiber is out, I live in Genesee

  • HRutter December 5, 2021 (3:34 pm)
    Out in Fairmount Springs

  • Mason December 5, 2021 (3:36 pm)
    Out in lower Fauntleroy as well. Service seems to be coming in and out. The modem thinks everything is fine, but ping tests from the modem firmware to google DNS are failing.

  • L December 5, 2021 (3:37 pm)
    Been out in Madrona since 230

  • lamont December 5, 2021 (3:37 pm)
    back up for me.

  • East Coast Cynic December 5, 2021 (3:40 pm)
    Century Link wifi  in Westwood – lucked out- still working.

    • Jim P. December 5, 2021 (3:49 pm)
      Same here, across the road from Westwood it’s working.

    • KT December 5, 2021 (5:08 pm)
      Never went down south of Roxbury either!

  • Joe December 5, 2021 (3:41 pm)
    My CenturyLink keeps dropping then coming back on, I’m in Seaview.

  • Ed December 5, 2021 (3:45 pm)
    Has anyone gotten through to CL about this? I get stuck in the maze of phone trees.  Mine seems to be going in and out (fiber)

    • WSB December 5, 2021 (3:48 pm)
      I’m just adding above, a reader in Gatewood got confirmation including an estimated restoration time of 7:17 pm (but I have no idea if their restoration projections are any more useful than City Light’s, which of course are not)…

  • JG December 5, 2021 (3:55 pm)
    I got ahold of Centurylink customer service, and they told me 9p for restoration…

  • AR December 5, 2021 (3:56 pm)
    I just finished talking to a CL support person, but while I was talking to him, my internet returned. He thought my issue was related to a firmware update, but then when I was able to get online and see other people were affected too, he didn’t know what the issue was affecting everyone but confirmed that the “dslam box” that my wires are connected to is okay, hence the return of the internet for me. He said the outages will vary based on the particular boxes that your wires are connected to, and he said in my Arbor Heights neighborhood around 60 people were not connected for various reasons, although he said that was not unusual.

  • Jeff H December 5, 2021 (3:56 pm)
    It’s down here at 46th and Juneau. 

  • HD December 5, 2021 (3:57 pm)
    Back on in Fairnont Park. 

  • PJM December 5, 2021 (3:57 pm)
    Was out for an hour near the Arboretum, but seems OK now.

  • Katie Bee December 5, 2021 (4:15 pm)
    Businesses were affected on California in the Morgan Junction. We kept getting hiccups in service for a good hour at least. Seems to be back now though… fingers crossed!

  • Jeff H December 5, 2021 (4:34 pm)
    Back on at 46th and Juneau 

  • L December 5, 2021 (5:01 pm)
    No problem in South Park (so far)

  • Rs December 5, 2021 (5:01 pm)
    Still out 49th and admiral 

  • brizone December 5, 2021 (5:17 pm)
    Was down ~3-4pm near 35th & Willow.  Took a 30-minute call with tech support, she eventually reset the fiber interface and it finally came back up.  Repeatedly tried to claim that they weren’t having an outage in the area, but I suspected it was just another clueless level-1 support tech who had no idea what was going on.  Centurylink is really great at the left hand having no idea what the right hand is doing…

  • kjt December 5, 2021 (5:18 pm)
    Our Comcast has been out or dropping, since last night. My neighbors all had to reboot at around 7:30 last night. We’ve done that all day and nothing. The website says there’s an outage affecting 98106. Are these issues related??

