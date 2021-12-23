LISTS: West Seattle Christmas 2021 restaurant, bar, coffee, grocery-store info

Need to know what’s open in West Seattle on Christmas? For easier access, we’ve now created calendar pages for the Christmas info lists that were previously only on our Holiday Guide page. They are:

*Restaurants/bars open Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day – here

*Coffee shops open Christmas Day – here

*Grocery stores’ closing times Christmas Eve (and hours for the ones that are open Christmas Day) – here

If you’re looking for churches with Christmas Eve/Day services, the ones we’ve heard from are still in the Holiday Guide, as is other info, including our list of spotlighted Christmas-lights displays, plus some last-minute local-shopping hours for Christmas Eve. Got anything to add (or change)? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!