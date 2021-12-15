HOLIDAY GIVING: Nucor’s gifts, from the mill to The Mount

The West Seattle Food Bank delivery we showed you last week was just part of the community giving for Nucor Steel and its employees this season. Those gifts under and around the “giving tree” at the plant were delivered to Providence Mount St. Vincent today:

A check for $10,000 was presented, too, along with hundreds of gifts. This is the 15th year of Nucor’s gift-giving to The Mount – but the ties between the two go back a lot further; Seattle Steel founder Walter Pigott helped establish The Mount almost a century ago. Meantime, The Mount had a gift for Nucor too – here’s The Mount’s Molly Swain presenting Nucor’s Walter Reese with a thank-you card and chocolates from The Mount’s staff.

Nucor’s Melody Sarkies also was part of today’s delivery.