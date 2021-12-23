Here’s what’s up for the rest of your pre-holiday West Seattle Thursday

(Lincoln Park trail, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

COOKIE-DONATION DROPOFFS: Until 3 pm, second day to drop off donated homemade cookies for The Christmas People. Dropoff location is West Seattle Coworking (6040 California SW).

PRE-HOLIDAY SALE CONTINUES: Today at Wyatt’s Jewelers (Westwood Village; WSB sponsor), 10% off engagement rings. Open until 6 pm.

MORE SHOPPING: Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open until 6 pm tonight.

SANTA AT WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY (California/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor) – Now until 1 pm today, last chance to see Santa at the supermarket!

HOLIDAY MUSIC AT WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY – Also at the grocery store, live holiday music – Alex Baird now until 1 pm, Gary Benson 2-4 pm.

MACHEL SPENCE ART: The local artist has a pop-up with her work – “original woodland scenes in jewelry, glass cloches & wall art” – at the Burien Farmers’ Market until 4 pm today. (Burien Town Square Park, 480 SW 152nd)

WINTER WEATHER BRIEFING: Mayor Jenny Durkan and city department reps will brief the media at 12:30 pm on preparations for the upcoming cold (and possibly snowy) weather. We’re checking on whether this will be publicly viewable via Seattle Channel.

WINE FOR CHRISTMAS: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW) is open 5 pm-9 pm tonight, last wine-buying day before Christmas.

BINGO! Admiral Pub hosts West Seattle’s “sassiest bingo,” 7 pm. (2306 California SW)

‘WE’VE BATTLED MONSTERS BEFORE’: Second-to-last performance for the ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) musical – details and ticketing link here – 7:30 pm. Still a few tickets left as of this writing, (4711 California SW)

SHOP LATE: West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays events wrap up with one more night to shop late! Among them, WSB sponsor Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW) is open until 8 pm.