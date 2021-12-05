HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays’ coats-and-warm-clothing drive

You can be a holiday helper in The Junction! Until 2 pm today, you can help keep somebody warm this winter by bringing “gently used coats, hats, scarves and gloves” to the south end of the West Seattle Farmers’ Market (California/Alaska), where the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle is serving up hot cocoa as a reward. ( The cocoa was donated by Husky Deli!) Everything collected goes to the West Seattle Food Bank‘s Clothesline. So far, five bins have been filled!