HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays’ coats-and-warm-clothing drive

December 5, 2021 11:28 am
You can be a holiday helper in The Junction! Until 2 pm today, you can help keep somebody warm this winter by bringing “gently used coats, hats, scarves and gloves” to the south end of the West Seattle Farmers’ Market (California/Alaska), where the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle is serving up hot cocoa as a reward. ( The cocoa was donated by Husky Deli!) Everything collected goes to the West Seattle Food Bank‘s Clothesline. So far, five bins have been filled!

