HAPPENING NOW: Santa photos at HomeStreet Bank in The Junction

(West Seattle branch manager Ginger Wasylik with Santa)

With Christmas Eve one week away, Santa will soon have to focus on preps back up at the North Pole, so today is one of your last chances for photo ops. Until 6 pm, he’s at HomeStreet Bank in The Junction (4022 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor), all welcome to stop by for DIY pics – and cookies.

Bring a nonperishable-food donation for the West Seattle Food Bank if you can! (See the rest of Santa’s pre-Christmas schedule in our West Seattle Holiday Guide.)