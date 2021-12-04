UPDATE: Firefighters collect Toys for Tots @ Westwood Village

11:04 AM: From today’s long list of events – Seattle firefighters’ Toys for Tots collection drive is on the road this year rather than at the fire stations, and today’s stop is Westwood Village, outside the QFC store:

That’s the crew of Engine 37 (from Station 37 at 35th/Holden). Besides new, unwrapped toys, you can donate cash/checks, too.

We asked a Toys for Tots rep what specific types of toys they need most. Reply: Toys for babies. So if you’re going shopping for a donation for this drive – on until 1 pm today – that’s an idea. If you miss this, there are also Toys for Tots bins all season long in other spots around West Seattle, including C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) at 5612 California SW.

4:21 PM: From SFD’s Carrie Brazil: “We had a great event, despite the weather. West Seattle showed up and donated 10+ big boxes of toys. Santa’s best guess is 450-550 toys plus cash donations.”