HAPPENING NOW: Brothers collecting food, coats at drop-off donation drive

December 11, 2021 10:46 am
The chilly, breezy weather isn’t stopping brothers Atticus and Dominic from their annual drop-off donation drive – until 3 pm, you can drive, ride, or walk into the lot behind Hope Lutheran and donate food and/or money for the West Seattle Food Bank, and/or “new or gently used coats of all sizes which will be placed by Westside Interfaith Network at their welcome table every Saturday in White Center.” The brothers – Atticus is a freshman at Raisbeck Aviation High School and Dominic is a 7th grader at Hope – say, “Thank you once again for helping us support the members of our community during these times.” You can enter the lot off SW Oregon just east of 42nd SW.

