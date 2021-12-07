GIVING: This year’s big West Seattle Food Bank gift from Nucor and its employees

(WSB photos)

More than two tons of donated food arrived at the West Seattle Food Bank today, all from the annual food drive by Nucor Steel employees in West Seattle.

This year’s donations totaled 4.300 pounds in all, delivered to WSFB’s High Point HQ this morning with truck/trailer assistance from Tacoma Hydraulics.

Along with the food, Nucor and its employees donated $20,237 – which will go a long way toward helping WSFB buy even more food to help fight hunger.

You can donate to WSFB too – along with money, we asked executive director Fran Yeatts about this year’s most-needed items.

Here’s the list:

-Hams and turkeys for the holidays

-Diapers, including pull-ups for toddlers

-Food with a long shelf life, such as peanut butter and soup

-Snacks for the Backpack Program

-Gluten-free food

-Plant milks including oat and almond

-Cat and dog food, preferably wet; the need for cat food is greatest

Hours and location are on the WSFB website. Also – lots of food drives around the peninsula this holiday season – even a student-led drive-up collection this Saturday!