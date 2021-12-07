West Seattle, Washington

08 Wednesday

GIVING: This year’s big West Seattle Food Bank gift from Nucor and its employees

December 7, 2021 2:50 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

(WSB photos)

More than two tons of donated food arrived at the West Seattle Food Bank today, all from the annual food drive by Nucor Steel employees in West Seattle.

This year’s donations totaled 4.300 pounds in all, delivered to WSFB’s High Point HQ this morning with truck/trailer assistance from Tacoma Hydraulics.

Along with the food, Nucor and its employees donated $20,237 – which will go a long way toward helping WSFB buy even more food to help fight hunger.

You can donate to WSFB too – along with money, we asked executive director Fran Yeatts about this year’s most-needed items.

Here’s the list:

-Hams and turkeys for the holidays
-Diapers, including pull-ups for toddlers
-Food with a long shelf life, such as peanut butter and soup
-Snacks for the Backpack Program
-Gluten-free food
-Plant milks including oat and almond
-Cat and dog food, preferably wet; the need for cat food is greatest

Hours and location are on the WSFB website. Also – lots of food drives around the peninsula this holiday season – even a student-led drive-up collection this Saturday!

4 Replies to "GIVING: This year's big West Seattle Food Bank gift from Nucor and its employees"

  • Karen December 7, 2021 (2:53 pm)
    Reply

    Good work Nucor peeps👌👌. Thank you!!I delivered food today to WAFB and there was lots of activity.

  • Meg December 7, 2021 (4:08 pm)
    Reply

    Any word on another polar bear challenge food drive like last year? Our family will put our bin out to collect items for the food bank again this year, so if you’re in the Admiral hood keep an eye out for our polar bear and food bin :)

  • Laura December 7, 2021 (5:34 pm)
    Reply

    Nucor is a good neighbor to the community.  Thank you for the effort and generosity.

  • Friend O'Dinghus December 7, 2021 (5:36 pm)
    Reply

    WTG Nucor heroes! Your generosity is legendary, and always so appreciated within our community. Thank you!

Leave a reply

