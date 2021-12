Kevin hopes to reunite this bicycle with its owner:

Found bike for a rider approximately 5’6” to 5’10” with the seatpost set for someone approximately 5’8”. Found Christmas Eve in the Gatewood neighborhood near 35th Avenue Southwest. Produce the key and unlock the padlock, describe the make, model and type of handlebars, brakes, and gear shifters and serial number to prove ownership.

If you think it’s yours, email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – and we’ll connect you.