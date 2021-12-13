Free yoga and more for the rest of your West Seattle Monday

(Low clouds and south Blake Island, seen from Upper Fauntleroy)

A few highlights for the hours ahead:

FREE YOGA: Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW) launches a free series of Monday evening women’s-empowerment yoga classes starting tonight, 5 pm, for all levels. Pre-registration required – go here or call 206-684-7423.

OPEN D&D: Meeples Games (3727 California SW, upstairs) hosts a drop-in D&D group on Mondays, 6:30-10 pm.

TRIVIA X 3: Here are Monday nights’ three options – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

