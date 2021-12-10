West Seattle, Washington

FOOD NOTE: New West Seattle place for brunch

December 10, 2021 5:08 pm
Though West Seattle recently lost a brunch place when Café Mia closed, if you’re looking for weekend brunch, you have a new option right around the corner. Seattle Fish Company has announced that it’s now serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, 9 am-noon. “The menu includes Classic Eggs Benedict, Crab Cake Eggs Benedict, French Toast, Shrimp and Grits, Avocado Toast, Mimosas, and more!” says Sacha at Seattle Fish Company, which is at 4435 California SW.

