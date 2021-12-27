FOLLOWUP: What caused Friday morning’s big West Seattle power outage

Back on Friday morning, West Seattle had the second big early-morning power outage in three days. No indication at the time what caused it, and followup information wasn’t available later that day, so we followed up today. Seattle City Light spokesperson Jenn Strang says, “The cause of the outage in West Seattle that morning was due to a tree falling into wires along Harbor Ave SW. The outage started at 2:20 am with 3,249 customers, 1,996 customers were restored at 5:20 am, all customers were restored by 6:01 am.” (The outage two days earlier was also tree vs. line, but that one was in North Delridge.)