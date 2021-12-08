FOLLOWUP: New signal activated on West Marginal Way

Thanks to the commenter who mentioned this: The new crossing signal by the Duwamish Longhouse on West Marginal Way has been activated, after the accompanying crosswalk was painted a few days ago. We asked SDOT for confirmation; spokesperson Ethan Bergerson says, “The signal was turned on yesterday and is operational, but there are still a few adjustments that need to be finished today. One of these items is connecting the push buttons, so we temporarily programmed the signal to display a walk signal automatically until that has been completed.” The signal technically is “temporary” – the permanent one is being designed and is expected to be installed next year. The Duwamish Tribe and community advocates had long pushed for safety improvements here, not just for people parking on the east side of WMW for Longhouse events, but also for better access to the riverfront park, which has major cultural significance.