CRIME WATCH: Seen this stolen company box truck?

Stolen from White Center, but Peyton sent this report and photo to ask for watchful eyes on both sides of the city-limits line:

*STOLEN VEHICLE**

White Ford box truck with 2 LED lights on back and extendable ladder on the side

License plate- C95272L￼ My dad Sean Sullivan woke up yesterday morning 12/16 to an unimaginable nightmare – his work truck was gone. It was parked in White Center off 14th and 100th in front of the old La Mexicana building. One unit south of WestSide Baby. It was holding an estimated 50-100k worth of tools and equipment. My father started his company about 7 years ago and has worked extremely hard to grow both his company and the tools he had stored in his truck. This is his daily work truck so it had an extensive amount of his important tools as well as his daily working tools, excess parts, extra wire, hundreds of breakers, just about anything you can imagine you would need as an electrical contractor was in this truck. We are hoping someone may have seen or heard something. I can only imagine the heartache my father is feeling having lost what seems like his livelihood..especially with the holiday season right around the corner! If you have any leads or think you may have seen or heard something, please reach out to myself or my father! The police were (alerted) and there is an open case C-21040633 with King County Sheriffs. Sullivan Electric LLC

Peyton- 425-312-4461

Sean- 206-419-8884

If you see it, also call 911.