CORONAVIRUS:Rate of new cases in Seattle Public Schools stays steady

This roundup has two weeks of info about COVID-19 cases at Seattle Public Schools, since we skipped one weekly update because of the holiday/conferences-shortened school week. So the count for the past two weeks – since our last update – is 112 cases, slightly below the 115 in the two previous weeks. Here are the school-by-school breakouts for our area, cumulative school-year totals plus the changes from two weeks earlier:

Denny International Middle School – 24, up 3

Chief Sealth International High School – 20, unchanged

Roxhill Elementary – 15, up 3

Arbor Heights Elementary – 13, up 2

Highland Park Elementary – 13, unchanged

Madison Middle School – 11, unchanged

Genesee Hill Elementary – 11, unchanged

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 10, up 2

Lafayette Elementary – 10, up 2

Gatewood Elementary – 9, unchanged

Concord International (Elementary) – 8, up 1

West Seattle Elementary – 8, unchanged

West Seattle High School – 6, up 2

Fairmount Park Elementary – 5, up 2

Pathfinder K-8 – 5, up 1

Alki Elementary – 5, up 1

Sanislo Elementary – 4, unchanged

BRIDGES @ Roxhill – 1, unchanged