CORONAVIRUS:Rate of new cases in Seattle Public Schools stays steady

This roundup has two weeks of info about COVID-19 cases at Seattle Public Schools, since we skipped one weekly update because of the holiday/conferences-shortened school week. So the count for the past two weeks – since our last update – is 112 cases, slightly below the 115 in the two previous weeks. Here are the school-by-school breakouts for our area, cumulative school-year totals plus the changes from two weeks earlier:
Denny International Middle School – 24, up 3
Chief Sealth International High School – 20, unchanged
Roxhill Elementary – 15, up 3
Arbor Heights Elementary – 13, up 2
Highland Park Elementary – 13, unchanged
Madison Middle School – 11, unchanged
Genesee Hill Elementary – 11, unchanged
Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 10, up 2
Lafayette Elementary – 10, up 2
Gatewood Elementary – 9, unchanged
Concord International (Elementary) – 8, up 1
West Seattle Elementary – 8, unchanged
West Seattle High School – 6, up 2
Fairmount Park Elementary – 5, up 2
Pathfinder K-8 – 5, up 1
Alki Elementary – 5, up 1
Sanislo Elementary – 4, unchanged
BRIDGES @ Roxhill – 1, unchanged
| 0 COMMENTS