CORONAVIRUS: Update on West Seattle vaccine clinics, test sites

The city has announced the holiday plans for its vaccine clinics and testing sites in West Seattle (and elsewhere). The city-run West Seattle vaccine clinic at Neighborhood House High Point is closed until January 7th, according to today’s announcement, But the testing site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex will stay open regular hours except for Christmas Day; the city says the Curative testing kiosks will stay open too – the online schedule for the one at Don Armeni Boat Ramp is open through Thursday this week, Monday-Thursday next week. Appointments are now recommended for all locations.

P.S. The website for independent West Seattle-based health-care service Pliable shows appointments open for West Seattle vaccine clinics on Sunday, December 26th, and Sunday, January 9th,