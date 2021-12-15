CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle RoadRunners compete at cross country nationals

From the West Seattle RoadRunners:

This past weekend, 47 youth athletes from West Seattle RoadRunners, our local youth running team, competed in the 2021 USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships in Paris, Kentucky, with over 2,800 athletes from all over the country.

This was the largest contingency of youth athletes ever to represent our community at this meet. Our runners competed in 7 different divisions in ages 7 to 14 (1st to 9th grade). For many of our runners, this was their first trip to the National Championship meet.

Our 7-8-year-old girls team finished in 3rd place (the highest finish of any team we have ever sent to this meet). Additionally, our 9-10 girls finished 5th, and our 7-8 boys, 9-10 boys, and 11-12 girls finished 6th,

Two of our 7-8-year-old girls (Beau Sitzmann and Teagan Kemper) finished in the top 25 individuals in their division and were awarded All-American honors.