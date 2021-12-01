CAN YOU HELP? Amélie’s looking for her misdelivered package from mom, thousands of miles away

Did you get a package in a box like that, delivered to the wrong address? Amélie is hoping someone did, and that it can still make its way to her:

Last week (Monday 22nd), a 15 lbs package from France was delivered to the wrong person (I didn’t sign for it), at the wrong address (I just know that it was delivered at the 98126 postcode but I live in the 98146 area). My mum saved for a year to be able to send me a package this year and it is the only way I have to connect with my family since Covid…

She says she’s already tried talking to USPS management but was just told, “There was an error in the system,” and that they can’t do anything to help. So she’s casting a wide net in hopes of reaching someone who has, or knows what happened to, her package. If that’s you, email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com and we’ll connect you.