Busy season for letter carriers. One thing you can do to help

Back in March 2020, early in the pandemic, we got a call from a local USPS letter carrier who asked us to share a request with you. The carrier called again with a simple request for this busy time of year, when they and their colleagues are working long hours: Leave your porch light on. During these short days, they are delivering in the dark more often than you might know. If you’re getting notifications about mail/package deliveries, fetch them as soon as you can. And a few final words – Like so many businesses, the USPS too is shortstaffed right now; be kind and patient with them too.