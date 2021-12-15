BRIDGES: Got questions? Get answers Thursday @ West Seattle Transportation Coalition

(SDOT bridge-cam view, 1:37 pm today)

If you have questions after last week’s detailed briefing about the West Seattle Bridge repair plan (WSB coverage here), you have a chance tomorrow night to get answers. SDOT is on the guest list for the West Seattle Transportation Coalition‘s December meeting, 6:30 pm Thursday, online. And if you have a question about what’s become West Seattle’s main lifeline across the Duwamish River, the 1st Avenue South Bridge, WSDOT will be there too. The agenda also includes the Port of Seattle, as the Terminal 5 opening gets closer. All welcome – viewing/participating/call-in info is in our calendar listing.