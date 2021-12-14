BIZNOTE: Ski, snowboard tuneup time at Alki Bike and Board in Admiral

With snowy Cascades scenes like the ones we just grabbed from the WSDOT webcams at Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes, skiers and snowboarders are probably making plans to head up as soon as they can.

So Alki Bike and Board (2606 California SW; WSB sponsor) just sent word that they “have a full tune area for snowboards & skis” and this is a great time to come in and get yours ready. They’re promising “quick turnaround” for a tuneup and hot wax. Just drop in – they’re open until 6 pm – or call 206-938-3322.