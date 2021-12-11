BIZNOTE: Opening weekend for Rarities in South Delridge

Thanks to Sarah for sending the photo and tip:

That’s Amanda Cox, who just opened Rarities at 9422 Delridge Way SW (“a few doors down from Fresh Flours” is how Sarah described the location). The grand-opening announcement explains that the shop is a “showroom full of fine furniture: Antique, mid-century modern, and contemporary. Also featuring jewelry, fine art, unique art objects, and oddities.” The grand-opening celebration continues tomorrow (Sunday, December 12th), noon-6 pm; regular hours will be Wednesdays through Sundays, noon-6 pm. No website yet but if you have questions, call 206-694-9597.