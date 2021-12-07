BIZNOTE: Gyros on Alki Avenue uncloaks

Thanks for the tips! The former Phoenecia space at 2716 Alki Avenue SW has an awning up announcing its future tenant – Gyros on Alki Avenue, promising (along with gyros) shawarma, falafel, and salads. Online records indicate the proprietor also has been associated with other restaurants including Dino’s Grill in Tukwila and Dino’s Gyros in Burien. We have messages out seeking details such as when they plan to open on Alki. The space has been vacant for three years (as you likely know, Phoenecia has long since reopened in The Junction). As for the other half of the building – the former Alki Cleaners space, it still has “For Lease” signage; we reported four months ago on a tentative plan for a market, and are checking back to see what happened to that.