YOU CAN HELP: Fundraising drive for Thanksgiving turkeys – and your gift will be matched!

Thanssgiving is less than three weeks away. If you can give a little to help families in need have a happier holiday, here’s one way:

Our Lady of Guadalupe Immigrant Ministry has been hard at work trying to procure turkeys for Thanksgiving for the new Latino Civic Alliance Center in Burien. Thanks to a very generous donation from Leschi Market, we can provide 100 free turkeys to these families in need in our area! We still need 50 turkeys to meet the need. If you would like to contribute to the cause, we will be collecting donations through Sunday, November 21. Please consider giving $25 to help purchase a turkey and some additional fixings. Amazingly, we have a generous donor who will match donations dollar for dollar! To donate, drop off cash or a check (made out to OLG with “turkeys” in the memo) at the Pastoral Center (7000 35th Ave SW, Seattle 98126). You can also give online at www.olgseattle.org (use the “turkey donation” section on the Donate page).