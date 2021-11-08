YOU CAN HELP: Eat pizza, support local schools

Two West Seattle elementary schools’ support groups have dine-out fundraisers this week:

ROXHILL ELEMENTARY: Wednesday (November 10th) at MOD Pizza in Westwood Village, 10:30 am-10 pm:

20% of your order will be donated to Friends of Roxhill Elementary.

WEBSITE ORDERS:

1. Visit MOD website: orders.modpizza.com

2. Choose MOD Westwood Village location

3. Use the coupon code: GR207998F and 20% of your meal’s price will be donated back to our school.

STOREFRONT WALK-IN ORDERS:

1. Mention that you are with Friends of Roxhill Elementary before placing your order and 20% of your meal’s price will be donated back to our school.