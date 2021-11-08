YOU CAN HELP: Eat pizza, support local schools

Two West Seattle elementary schools’ support groups have dine-out fundraisers this week:
ROXHILL ELEMENTARY: Wednesday (November 10th) at MOD Pizza in Westwood Village, 10:30 am-10 pm:
20% of your order will be donated to Friends of Roxhill Elementary.
WEBSITE ORDERS:
1. Visit MOD website: orders.modpizza.com
2. Choose MOD Westwood Village location
3. Use the coupon code: GR207998F and 20% of your meal’s price will be donated back to our school.
STOREFRONT WALK-IN ORDERS:
1. Mention that you are with Friends of Roxhill Elementary before placing your order and 20% of your meal’s price will be donated back to our school.
HIGHLAND PARK ELEMENTARY: 4-9 pm Thursday, Proletariat Pizza in White Center (9622 16th SW):
Please join Highland Park Elementary and Proletariat Pizza for a fundraising event on November 11 to raise money for Highland Park Elementary PTA. Order food, eat pizza, mention Highland Park Elementary, and a portion of the night’s proceeds will go to the school.
