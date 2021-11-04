YOU CAN HELP: Dave Newman State Farm Agency now collecting warm clothing

What’s in the pickup shown above are the donations from last holiday season’s warm-clothing drive at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (WSB sponsor) – the biggest one ever. Can you help outdo that this year? The drive has just begun – here’s the announcement:

The 8th annual winter clothing drive has begun at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency.

In conjunction with the West Seattle Food Bank/West Seattle Helpline, we are collecting donations of clothes, coats, and shoes until January 1st. Please drop off your donations at 3435 California Ave SW. The office is open for donations Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm. For undergarments and socks, please donate only new and unopened packages of clothing items.

Pickup may be available for those who have donations but are unable to transport them.

For further information contact the State Farm office at 206-932-1878.

Thank you, West Seattle, for your generosity and spirit of giving.