YOU CAN HELP: 3 chances to donate in West Seattle High School winter care-package drive

For the next three Wednesday afternoon, West Seattle High School‘s Teen Health Council is hoping you can help them collect items to create winter-break care packages for schoolmates in need. Here’s how WSHS junior Mevina Ott explains what they’re doing:

Addressing a wide spectrum of needs of our community at West Seattle High School requires attention to the diversity of situations and circumstances experienced by my peers, something very important to be considered.

During school closure in winter break (12/18 2021-1/2 2022), the Teen Health Center will be closed and students will not be able to access the Health Center’s services. The 16-day break can become a gap for those students who regularly rely on the Teen Health Center for access to hygiene products. With that issue, I proposed the idea to assemble winter care packages to provide the appropriate hygiene necessities needed throughout the break.

Here are hygiene necessities that would be included in care packages:

– packaged masks

– unopened hand sanitizer

– unopened protein bars/granola bars/snacks

– unopened bars of soap

– unopened deodorant

– unused toothbrushes

– unopened toothpaste

– unopened chapstick

– hand warmers

Donations of clothing (used): jackets, sweaters, pants, socks, gloves, hats, scarves, t-shirts, blankets

Donation collecting events:

at WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL’S HISTORIC ENTRANCE

3000 California Ave SW

– Wednesday, November 24th from 3-5 pm

– Wednesday, December 1st from 3-5 pm

– Wednesday, December 8th from 3-5 pm

The Teen Health Council will then assemble care packages and students at West Seattle High School can pick them up during the week of 12/13-12/17, the week before winter break starts.